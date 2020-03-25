WASHINGTON — D.C. School Lottery results scheduled to be released on Friday will still be available on time, despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus.

The lottery is an annual occurrence allowing D.C. families to enter their school-aged children in a drawing to be matched with up to 12 schools. Families can rank the schools in their order of preference. Since 2014, the lottery in D.C. has been combined for public and charter schools across the city.

The results are scheduled to be released this year on March 27.

The lottery offers a number of methods for families to see their results:

Online

The easiest way is to create or log on to a family account on the My School DC website, where the results will be available online on Friday. Families with existing accounts will also have their results emailed to them.

By Mail

Those without an account or an associated email will have results mailed to the address listed on their application.

By Phone

You can also get your results by calling the My School DC Hotline at 202-888-6336. The hotline will be available beginning on March 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

D.C. schools are also pushing back their enrollment deadlines to minimize the number of people who need to enroll in person. Typically, families who match through the My School DC Lottery system need to enroll by March 1. However, because of social distancing efforts to slow the coronavirus, the district has expanded that deadline until May 27, and may expand it further if D.C. schools do not reopen as planned on April 27.

Families who match through the lottery should be contacted by those schools they matched with directly, however you can also find information on the enrollment process online here, or through the My School DC hotline at 202-888-6336 or at info.myschooldc@dc.gov.

