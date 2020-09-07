Restaurant opposed to masks for employees 'closed until further notice'

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County restaurant who previously said they would not make employees wear masks is now closing.
The Grille at Flower Hill will remain "closed until further notice," according to a sign posted Thursday on the restaurant's door.
The restaurant was set to reopen Thursday after sparking controversy when the owner proclaimed "my staff will not wear face masks while working here at the Grille" in a Facebook post that was later deleted.
Montgomery County health authorities believe the Facebook Post was authentic.
County inspectors visited the business on July 2 after complaints were received that staff were not wearing masks, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.
The county issued a verbal warning to the restaurant at that time, according to the statement.
On Monday, the restaurant’s Facebook page read: “Please direct any and all complaints regarding our limited hours of service to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Gov. Larry Hogan.”
The Grille had been operating on a Thursday through Sunday schedule.
The restaurant's Facebook Page has now been deleted.
WUSA9s attempts to contact restaurant operator TwoMoore Holdings LLC have not been successful.