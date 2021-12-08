Montgomery County Public Schools mandates vaccines for teachers, staff

Those that do not wish to be vaccinated will have to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With a little over two weeks until the start of the school year, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are requiring that employees submit proof of their vaccination status, or agree to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Face masks are also required indoors in all MCPS buildings, buses and facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

"The health and safety of our students and staff must remain a priority," MCPS Board of Education President Brenda Wolff said in a statement. "Although COVID-19 remains with us, MCPS intends to carry out its commitment to deliver in-person instruction, five days a week, for all of our students."

MCPS has put several other safety measures in place:

Encourage the use of outdoor spaces for unmasked educational, recreational and social experiences for our students

Facilitate continuity of educational services for students who are unable to attend in-person instruction due to the need to quarantine

Provide opportunities for individuals to engage in proactive preventative measures, such as frequent hand-washing

Remind students and staff that they must stay home when experiencing any possible symptoms of COVID-19

Ensure school facilities will be regularly sanitized, equipped with cleaning supplies, and ventilation and air quality monitored

Provide in-school COVID-19 pool testing for random samples of students in prekindergarten through 6th grade, since students younger than 12 are not eligible to receive the vaccine

Communicate clearly, concisely and in a timely manner with families and staff as information becomes available

Respond to changing conditions so that our students will not experience major disruptions in their education

On Thursday, Arlington County Public Schools also announced that they would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Aug. 30. The joint action will also apply to interns, volunteers, substitutes and contractors. Employees who remain unvaccinated will be required to be tested at least weekly for COVID for no cost.