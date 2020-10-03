WASHINGTON — Montgomery County health officials say they are working closely with local nursing homes and retirement communities to prevent the coronavirus' spread.

Older adults are at higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus than other age groups, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, all five of the positive coronavirus cases in Maryland have been patients age 50 or older.

WUSA9 Digital Investigative Reporter Jordan Fischer analyzed U.S. Census data to determine what communities in Maryland, DC, and Virginia had the highest concentrations of senior citizens.

The data showed Montgomery County had five of the top 20 census tracts with the highest concentrations of older adults among the three jurisdictions. Two census tracts in Loudoun and Fairfax counties cracked the top 20.

Dr. Travis Gayles, Health Officer of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, said the department does not believe the county is susceptible to a larger coronavirus outbreak, despite its relatively high senior population.

"And, I say that, because right now, based upon the information that we have available, all of our cases are related to travel histories," he said. "There's no data or evidence to suggest we have any evidence of community transmission."

The Montgomery County census tracts that topped the list all include retirement communities like Leisure World, Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, and Brighton Gardens in Chevy Chase.

In Loudoun County, the area around Lansdowne Resort and Spa has a high density of seniors. And in Fairfax County, the area with the most seniors-per-population can be found around the Montebello condominium complex in the Fairfax County section of Alexandria.

Dr. Gayles said Montgomery County's health department started preparing to protect local senior citizens before the coronavirus was detected in the region last week.

He said the department has been working closely with county nursing homes and retirement communities to prevent the coronavirus' spread.

"We reached out, making sure folks were following the necessary traditional disease control procedures," he said. "And, that those institutions and facilities had taken a look at their preparedness plans."

Some retirement communities are being proactive to prevent the coronavirus' spread.

Asbury Methodist Village Executive Director Michele Potter wrote on the retirement community's Facebook page that it is working to teach associates more about coronavirus prevention.

The Village of Rockville retirement community was not one of the areas identified in WUSA9 research as being one of the census tracts most densely populated by seniors in the state.

Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan identified the community as a place one Montgomery County coronavirus patient had visited.

Interestingly enough, the village is located in the middle of the three aforementioned census tracts in Montgomery County.

