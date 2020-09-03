ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County's Council canceled a large countywide transportation public forum for Monday evening citing caution about the Coronavirus.

The cancellation comes after the council announced the cancellation of a Wednesday town hall-style gathering for seniors at Leisure World in Silver Spring.

County Council Chairman Sidney Katz said caution about the virus makes sense while health officials work to get more certainty about the virus and its effects.

"I believe this is far from over," Katz said. "I think the more we have tested, you're going to have more and more people who could be positive."

"Putting off a mass meeting when it's not necessarily something that you have to do I think is the best thing."

According to a press release announcing the cancellation of the Leisure World town hall, County employees are being diverted from nonessential duties to cover public health and safety issues.

At a media briefing Monday, Katz promised county employees that personnel officials will work out any issues for employees who may run out of sick time benefits but must still stay home.

No one will be penalized for staying home if they are sick, Katz said.

"Whatever is necessary to do, we'll do. No one should come to work sick."

Katz updated reporters on concerns about potential exposures to students visiting the Village at Rockville after reports that a COVID-19 patient had attended an event there before being diagnosed with the virus.

State and County health officials have now determined there has been no risk to students, according to Katz.

