More Montgomery Co. businesses could reopen after months of waiting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some additional Montgomery County businesses could finally be allowed to reopen as County Council votes Monday morning to potentially relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Council will vote to change the county's Aug. 5 Executive Order. You can read the newly proposed order here. If passed, it would take effect Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Until then, the county remains in Phase 2 of reopening, and for White Oak Bowling Lanes owners George and Stacy Sloan it’s been a long and confusing few months.

They said they had to close their doors on March 18 because of COVID-19. They said they later reopened during a wave of reopening, thinking that they could, but said they were later forced to shut back down.

“We did open up for about five weeks when Hogan opened up and Elrich opened up a week after. Basically we thought we were allowed to be open because we had some communication from Elrich, but the order didn’t actually get posted until we were vamping up to open so we just didn't even see it,” Stacy Sloan said.

Stacy Sloan said since then they’ve been on a roller coaster of emotions waiting for the moment they can reopen for good.

“It's just like a continuous up and down ride, where OK we're allowed to be open yea, and we get shut back down again,” Stacy Sloan said.

Here's a list businesses the council is considering reopening as part of the amended Executive Order.

Bowling alleys, with restrictions

Museums, with restrictions

Re-categorize soccer as a medium-risk sport

Change a waiver requirement for religious outdoor service of more than 150 people to a letter of approval

The county is also considering the following amendments.

Set a 50-person limit for all sporting events including coaches, participants and spectators

Prohibit sports events with teams from outside the DMV

Continue to prohibit spots tournaments unless there is a county letter of approval instead of a waiver

There are also modifications and reiterations as part of the Executive Order. Including modifying the definition of a face mask to include covering the chin, mouth and nose. The order would also reinstitute a requirement for food-service facilities to post signs advising customers about face coverings and social distancing restrictions.

“I really don't even see a reason why we're closed considering all the neighboring jurisdictions allow bowling alleys to be open but Montgomery county,” George Sloan said.

Stacy Sloan also added that she doesn’t understand why fitness centers are allowed to open but bowling alleys can’t.

“I mean, we can, we have plenty of space we can definitely operate in the same manner,” George Sloan said.

Monday morning’s public hearing and vote will begin Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.