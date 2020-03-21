WASHINGTON — Facing the constantly changing impact of the coronavirus crisis on our region, Metro says it is reducing service to “extremely limited” levels this weekend. There will be 30-minute gaps between Metrorail trains, the transit agency announced Friday. Metrobus will continue to operate on a Sunday schedule, but Metro announced it is canceling supplemental bus routes.

The transit agency says riders should make essential trips only as the public health emergency continues to evolve. Two stations, Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery, closed Thursday evening until further notice to thwart tourists bound for the cherry blossoms at Tidal Basin.

In a video call with WUSA9, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said officials enacted a host of austerity measures to protect Metro’s 12,000 employees while continuing to provide critical service to the Pentagon, Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health.

“Space on Metro is a resource that needs to be reserved for essential travel, including the first responders, doctors and nurses working to keep us all safe,” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld in a statement.

RELATED: Two Metro stations closed until further notice

Stessel did say that rail service would probably return to 15-minute train schedules on Monday. But he warned that further service slowdowns and station closures are likely.

“Our goal is not to go to zero service,” said Stessel.

RELATED: Here's how you can help Metro employees still working in the face of coronavirus

Metro ridership has cratered ever since the agency began to scale back service last week. The transit agency said rail ridership has dropped to less than 100,000 daily trips across the entire system, roughly 85 percent of the ridership from the same time last year. This week, Metro said it will lose $50 million each month the public health crisis lasts, and it requested emergency federal funding from congress.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.