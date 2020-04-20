ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital began erecting tents in its parking lot on Monday to prepare for a potential surge in hospital demand due to the coronavirus.

The St. Mary’s County hospital said in a statement that the tents would be outfitted “with the features needed to provide a safe environment” for patients, but that they would only be used if the hospital’s primary facilities were overwhelmed.

“Because of the social distancing and actions taken by our residents and businesses in the past several weeks, we now anticipate less of a surge than originally expected in our county,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, “We hope the medical tents will not be needed; however, given the difficulty predicting the impact of this virus, we want to be fully prepared to care for our residents should the need arise.”

As of Monday evening, Maryland had more than 13,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 107 have been reported in St. Mary’s County.

“Just as other hospitals throughout the country have continued to prepare for the spread of the virus, we, too, must be ready to face the potential surge head on using all of the tools and knowledge available to us,” said MedStar St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Michaels. “We wanted the public to know that these temporary structures are here if needed, but—based on the current trends—we are optimistic they will likely not be put into use.”

