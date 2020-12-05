DMV grocery stores limit meat purchases by customers amid pandemic shortages

Meat supplies for grocery stores could drop by as much as 30% by Memorial Day. Here is a look at how stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are reacting.

WASHINGTON — Grocery stores are tackling customer hoarding by putting purchase limits on certain in-demand items, including meat.

In the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, shoppers will need to be aware of where they can buy meat products and how much they may be limited to when purchasing.

Part of the reason for the limits in meat buying is because of the disruption in the meat packaging industry due to coronavirus outbreaks at facilities in the United States.

And while knowing the meat supply stock at every store in the D.C region is hard to track, knowing which stores are limiting access is a good start, especially when more than 20 meatpacking plants around the U.S. have closed at some point in the past two months, according to Supermarket News.

As Costco returns to normal operating hours, it's limiting the amount of meat each member can purchase to three items. Other grocery store chains in the region, like Safeway, aren't setting purchase limits, but are still asking customers to "respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items." The company said the same thing when products like toilet paper and other household products were being hoarded at the beginning of the pandemic.

BJ's Wholesale Club also has in its policy that it may limit items being bought at its stores, and a BJ's store associate from Alexandria, Virginia said customers right now can only buy three meat items at a time -- one beef, one pork and one chicken. The store associate at the Alexandria location said she believed the policy was company-wide, but had limited information.

According to Wegmans website, a chain with more than100 locations across New England and the Mid-Atlantic, the company has purchase limits on bacon, beef, chicken, ground meat, lamb, pork, sausage, turkey and veal.

Walmart is currently not limiting the number of meat products that customers can buy, but in a statement acquired by the Dallas Morning News, the company is "working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help us meet the needs of our customers."

Harris Teeter's parent company, Kroger, is limiting the amount of meat that customers can purchase at some stores. While a store associate we spoke to at two different locations in D.C. said they specifically won't be limiting meat products, it has be seen at other store locations outside the DMV region. A report out of Charlotte, North Carolina's WBTV shares a statement by a Harris Teeter spokesperson who said they are limiting purchases at some locations in that region.

A Giant Food associate at its store near the National Cathedral said it is not limiting the amount of meat being sold to customers.

And while pork and beef production is down about 35% since last year, according to Grocery Dive, there's a big concern when looking towards Memorial Day. The same report by Grocery Dive says meat supplies for grocery stores could drop by as much as 30% by the time Americans start stocking up for the holiday that is known for its grilling and uptick in meat purchasing.

So are D.C. stores seeing a drop in meat supply? The stores that WUSA9 called late Monday evening, like Harris Teeter, BJ's and Safeway said no. Most said customers are buying meat products at a normal rate, with nothing out of the ordinary.