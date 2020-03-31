ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland State Troopers plan to enforce Gov. Larry Hogan's signed executive order mandating Marylanders to stay home and only leave if it is absolutely necessary, according to Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow Jones III.

If an individual chooses to disobey the order, they will face a misdemeanor charge, officials said.

In a statement released by State Police, troopers will not go out of their way and make traffic stops to ask drivers where they are going to determine if it is essential or not.

But, in the case where they are called to a scene or an investigation, if the trooper learns that an individual was involved in non-essential travel, the law will be enforced in accordance with the state's attorney's office in that area.

State police said Marylanders don't have to have documentation describing the reason for their travel, but having documentation can help resolve questions.

Troopers will continue to enforce actions on groups of more than 10 people in the state. This violation also applies to businesses, officials said.

During the stay-at-home order, residents are still allowed to do certain essential things such as:

Going to the grocery store to buy groceries or supplies for you and/or your household.

Engaging in activities that are essential for your health and safety of one's self, family, household members, pets, or livestock, including such things as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services, and obtaining medication or medical supplies.

Caring for a family member, friend, pet, or livestock in another household or location, including, transporting a family member, friend, pet, or livestock animal for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services.

Traveling to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning.

Engaging in outdoor exercises, such as walking, hiking, running, or biking while abiding by CDC social distancing guidelines.

Go to a restaurant for drive-thru or carryout only.

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Stay-at-home order issued, more than 1,600 cases

RELATED: Maryland Stay-At-Home order: Here's what it means, and what needs to close

Police will enforce the law according to the above guidelines. Residents could be charged up to $5,000 and face up to one year in jail for not abiding the order.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.