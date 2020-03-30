ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Monday issued a stay-at-home-order for all Marylanders to help curb the spread of coronavirus, threatening a misdemeanor charge for anyone who breaks the order.

"We are no longer asking or suggesting for Marylanders to stay home. We are ordering them to do so," Hogan said during a news conference on Monday.

The order goes into effect at 8 p.m., Monday, March 30.

The stay-at-home order means that residents must stay in their homes and only leave if it is absolutely necessary.

To be clear: A stay-at-home order is not a full lockdown.

Maryland has implemented a list of restrictions and enforcements to ensure everyone is safe but has deemed some activities as essential. Here are a list of activities that are considered essential, according to the order:

Going to the grocery store to buy groceries or supplies for you and/or your household. Engaging in activities that are essential for your health and safety of one's self, family, household members, pets, or livestock, including such things as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services, and obtaining medication or medical supplies. Caring for a family member, friend, pet, or livestock in another household or location, including, transporting a family member, friend, pet, or livestock animal for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services. Traveling to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning. Engaging in outdoor exercises, such as walking, hiking, running, or biking while abiding by CDC social distancing guidelines. Travel required by a law enforcement officer or court order. Traveling to and from a federal, state, or local government building for a necessary purpose.

During this order, all recent declarations still apply. Non-essential businesses, including malls, fitness centers, and theaters, remain closed. Restaurants can only allow take-out, drive-through, or delivery. All public transportation is shut down except for essential workers. Also, Maryland schools remain closed through April 24.

Ocean City, Md. has also shut down its beach and boardwalk to help contribute to social distancing and preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

More than 30 states in the U.S. have now issued stay-at-home, or shelter-in-place orders to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full order below:

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

