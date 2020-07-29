Masks required in public spaces, some outdoor areas in Maryland as hospitalizations increase

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the decision Wednesday following an increasing trend in hospitalization and death data for the state.

MARYLAND, USA — Effective Friday, face coverings will be required in public businesses across Maryland as well as outdoor areas under an expanded mandate from Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan announced the expansion from the first face-covering rule, issued on April 18, during a Wednesday coronavirus briefing. The same day, Maryland reported the highest number of hospitalizations in over a month -- attributed to a rise in cases of those 40 and under.

Because of the rise in cases, Hogan said that Maryland is pausing the roadmap to recovery, staying in Phase 2 for the time being. The effort follows a similar mandate from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who recently mandated that residents should be wearing masks when they exit their homes, enter restaurants and business, or are even in an open office space.

The new mandate will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31. Hogan defines a face covering as one that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth and is secured to the person’s head, but does not have to be a medical-grade mask.

"The term “Face Covering” includes, without limitation, scarves, bandanas, and plastic full-face shields," Wednesday's order reads.