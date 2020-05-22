You can get tested for COVID-19 at these Maryland Walmart stores

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As part of Maryland's expanded coronavirus testing strategy, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday a partnership with Walmart to provide tests at some stores in the state
“As Maryland continues to dramatically expand testing availability and broaden the criteria for COVID-19 testing statewide, we are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart,” said Governor Hogan. “With the addition of test sites at some of our Walmart stores, we are continuing to make significant progress on our long-term testing strategy for the state.”
Currently three Walmart stores offer testing. Maryland residents will be able to take a self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 test at these Walmart locations:
Dorchester County
Walmart Supercenter, 2775 Dorchester Square, Cambridge, MD 21613
Frederick County
Walmart Supercenter, 2421 Monocacy Blvd, Frederick, MD 21701
Wicomico County
Walmart Supercenter, 409 N Fruitland Blvd, Fruitland, MD 21801
Tests will be provided at specific drive-up locations outside these stores three days a week, weather permitting. Walmart pharmacists and trained medical volunteers will provide the test materials, and participants and staff will be required to adhere to specific safety protocols. Tests will be administered by appointment only, which can be scheduled by visiting https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.
17 CVS stores in Maryland are also providing testing.
It's all part of Gov. Hogan's overall strategy to expand testing throughout the state of Maryland.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Maryland during this unprecedented time,” said Jennifer Hoehn, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Maryland. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to state and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”