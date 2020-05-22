You can get tested for COVID-19 at these Maryland Walmart stores

17 Maryland CVS stores are also offering testing.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As part of Maryland's expanded coronavirus testing strategy, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday a partnership with Walmart to provide tests at some stores in the state

“As Maryland continues to dramatically expand testing availability and broaden the criteria for COVID-19 testing statewide, we are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart,” said Governor Hogan. “With the addition of test sites at some of our Walmart stores, we are continuing to make significant progress on our long-term testing strategy for the state.”

Currently three Walmart stores offer testing. Maryland residents will be able to take a self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 test at these Walmart locations:

Dorchester County

Walmart Supercenter, 2775 Dorchester Square, Cambridge, MD 21613

Frederick County

Walmart Supercenter, 2421 Monocacy Blvd, Frederick, MD 21701

Wicomico County

Walmart Supercenter, 409 N Fruitland Blvd, Fruitland, MD 21801

Tests will be provided at specific drive-up locations outside these stores three days a week, weather permitting. Walmart pharmacists and trained medical volunteers will provide the test materials, and participants and staff will be required to adhere to specific safety protocols. Tests will be administered by appointment only, which can be scheduled by visiting https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

17 CVS stores in Maryland are also providing testing.

It's all part of Gov. Hogan's overall strategy to expand testing throughout the state of Maryland.