Free coronavirus testing sites close early due to extreme heat

CHEVERLY, Md. — The heat was so extreme Monday that multiple drive-up and walk-up free coronavirus testing facilities in Maryland were forced to shut down early, as demand for testing rises, according to data in Maryland.

Five county-operated drive-up and walk-up testing locations in Prince George's County closed at noon Monday to protect staff from heat-related illnesses, according to county health authorities.

Sites may be shut down if the heat intensifies further, according to Diane Young of the Prince George's County Health Department.

"If they did OK today at noon, this will be our baseline," Young said. "But if it gets any hotter we may be forced to close some of our sites."

Heads up for today, July 20th: Our COVID-19 test sites will close at noon. Please use the testing site locator on https://t.co/0uw1byt693 if you need information about additional testing sites in Prince George’s County. https://t.co/OFguiq7KMz pic.twitter.com/9qxnXh2UHv — Prince George's County Health Dept. (@PGCHealth) July 20, 2020

Workers are particularly vulnerable because they are wearing personal protective equipment while working outdoors.

Authorities are also concerned about people seeking tests standing in outdoor lines, especially those who may be vulnerable or ill from the virus.

"They are sweating, it's very hot for them," Bosede Escher-Copeland, who walked up for a test at the Cheverly health center just as staff were shutting down early, said.

Escher-Copeland walks slowly with a cane due to an arm injury. She arrived Monday using Metrobus after previously failing to reach the facility Friday using public transportation.

She sat wearily on the ground out of the sun after she learned the testing site was closed for the day. The temperature was 96 degrees.

Escher-Copeland was given a test by health workers after she explained her difficult circumstances.

Young said there are options for testing besides the county-run sites, which are now operating on limited hours due to the heat.

"If there are people who are symptomatic and really feel like they need to be tested, they should go to an urgent care near their home or to the hospital,” Young said.

Young added that test results are taking an average of seven days to report because of a nationwide surge of testing is slowing down the labs that are processing the samples for the D.C. region.

In Montgomery County, Maryland authorities have announced they will be moving testing sites and rescheduling tests due to the extreme heat.