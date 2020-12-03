WASHINGTON — Loudoun County Public Schools announced that they will be closing schools starting Thursday, March 12 through Friday, March 20 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

LCPS school officials canceled all school activities following the news of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic.

Administrative offices will be open at noon on Thursday and will run on regular business hours on other days during the school closure.

In a letter sent out to the school community, the decision was made in consideration of the 'safety and well-being' of Loudoun County Public Schools' students, staff, and families. The school system plans to work closely with the Loudoun County Health Department and Virginia Health Department to determine whether schools will reopen after March 20.

"We will provide you with multiple updates during the closure. Among numerous issues, we are considering different ways of supporting students who rely on our school meals program due to food insecurity. We are also developing guidance to principals and teachers regarding potential distance learning options and expectations in the event that the closure is extended," said Eric Williams, Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools.

On March 9, LCPS announced that they will suspend all school-sponsored international travel through June 30 following concerns of coronavirus cases in the DMV region.

The school system also canceled the upcoming Loudoun International Youth Leadership Summit scheduled for March 20. Some schools will be participating virtually, according to the leadership summit's website.

As of Thursday morning, Loudoun County has one positive coronavirus case. VDH said the resident is in their 40's and has had contact with another individual with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church in Georgetown.

Christ Church's priest and organist both tested positive for coronavirus in D.C.; they sought treatment and both remain in stable and isolated conditions.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the commonwealth has 11 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused several schools -- districts and universities -- in the DMV to change learning environments to virtual, or close schools altogether ahead of spring break. View the full list here.

