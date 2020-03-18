WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the DMV. More and more testing sites are being set up to properly evaluate prospective patients.

Here's a look at where you can get tested along with the precautions health care providers are asking for patients to do prior to their COVID-19 test:

DC:

George Washington University

George Washington University announced that the hospital has set up a tent at its Foggy Bottom campus for those in the District to be tested.

The tent, according to officials, will be used for COVID-19-suspected patients that medical officials anticipate discharging. Critical cases of the virus will be admitted into the hospital, officials said.

United Medical Center

United Medical Center, the District’s public hospital in Southeast D.C., has added a separate emergency department waiting room and isolated spaces for patients who report to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Maryland:

Drive-Thru Testing Sites

Gov. Larry Hogan announced on March 17 plans to re-purpose vehicle emissions sites as coronavirus testing sites. In our area, here's a list of drive-thru testing sites across Montgomery and Prince George's County:

Montgomery County

Gaithersburg: 15 Metropolitan Grove Road

Walnut Hill: 16520 S. Westland Drive

Derwood: 15910 Chieftain Avenue

Silver Spring: 2121 Industrial Parkway

Glenmont: 12335 Georgia Avenue

White Oak: 2131 Industrial Parkway

Prince George's County

Beltsville: 11760 Baltimore Avenue

Upper Marlboro: 10251 Central Avenue

Hyattsville: 7401 Jefferson Avenue

Clinton: 7213 Old Alexandria Ferry Road

St. Mary's County

Leonardtown: 27351 Point Lookout Road

Frederick County

Frederick: 1601 Bowman's Farm Road

Charles County

Waldorf: 11 Industrial Park Drive

Waldorf: 28 Henry Ford Circle

Kaiser Permanente

In Maryland, Montgomery County hospitals are installing treatment and triage tents.

Kaiser Permanente, the area's largest health care non-profit, is setting up five drive-through testing sites in Maryland (along with Virginia) for patients who have a prescription. Officials are also testing people via drive-through if they meet certain criteria.

The testing will be for Kaiser Permanente members only and they must have a doctor’s order to get the test, officials say.

Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Testing is offered at several Johns Hopkins locations for patients who do not need emergency care and who have been referred by their Johns Hopkins doctor specifically for special testing.

Officials with Johns Hopkins say they are offering the testing in safe locations, away from patient care areas and outdoors in easily accessible areas that offer protection for other patients, visitors, and staff members.

Testing must be ordered through the Johns Hopkins electronic medical record by a health care provider.

RELATED: Montgomery County hospitals install outdoor tents to screen for coronavirus patients

University of Maryland Medical Center

Several UMMS hospitals have set up triage tents as a measure of increasing preparedness for the potential of a surge in patient volume.

The plan for treating patients if there is a surge includes expanding Emergency Department capacity using the tents, officials said. For more information on what we are doing to protect our community and prepare for COVID-19 cases, visit their website.

RELATED: Virginia Hospital Center opening drive-through coronavirus testing site

Virginia:

Virginia Hospital Center

Virginia Hospital Center has partnered with Arlington County's health department, police department, fire department, sheriff's office, and environmental services department to create a temporary drive-through coronavirus testing site at 1429 N. Quincy Street in Arlington.

The temporary site will open on March 18.

"The opening of this temporary facility allows us to meet the urgent needs of our community while our Emergency Department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention," James B. Cole, President & CEO of Virginia Hospital Center, said.

Currently, tests will only be available to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and have received a doctor's order for the test.

This site is for sample collection from symptomatic patients (fevers, chills, cough, or shortness of breath) who have received a written order for COVID-19 testing from a licensed healthcare provider. This is not meant for asymptomatic patients, even those who have had close contact with a known COVID patient.

Samples will be collected from Arlington residents, Arlington County Government employees and Arlington Public Schools employees, and patients of VHC Medical Staff.

Once they have received a physician’s order, patients should call the VHC COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 703.558.5766 between the hours of 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Patients must schedule an appointment before visiting the collection site.

Individuals arriving at the drive-through site will be asked to remain in their cars.

The sample collection center will remain open on weekdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Individuals who visit the collection site are encouraged to follow the instructions of their health care provider and self-quarantine while they await their results. Test results will be available to the patient within five to seven business days.

LINK: Complete Coronavirus Coverage

This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as we learn more.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: This nonprofit is driving around the DMV, making sure students have meals during coronavirus shutdown

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.