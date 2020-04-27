Maryland to begin reporting COVID-19 data for nursing homes

The change comes as families have demanded more transparency about the facilities their loved ones are in.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will begin reporting coronavirus data for individual nursing home facilities in the state, Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The move comes as cases mount at the state’s nursing facilities, and amid pushes by family members for more transparency.

“As we plan our recovery, we are taking additional steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including older Maryanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Keeping Marylanders informed and being transparent with the facts continues to be at the heart of our response to COVID-19. We are grateful to the staff in our nursing homes working around the clock to save lives.”

Health officials in the state had said previously that they didn’t have a way to report an “apples-to-apples” comparison of nursing facilities in Maryland. Hogan’s announcement did not make clear what, if anything, had changed in that regard, but said the state’s health department would begin displaying data for individual facilities this week.

Maryland has seen outbreaks in multiple nursing homes, including in Charles County, where more than 100 cases of the virus have been identified across six facilities.