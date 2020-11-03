WASHINGTON — Georgetown confirmed Wednesday that they will move to virtual learning until after spring break on March 16, following the direction of other large schools in the area.

In an announcement on their website, Georgetown University said:

"Beginning on Monday, March 16, Georgetown University is moving all classroom instruction for all of our schools to virtual learning environments. We are suspending all in-person, on-campus classroom instruction. This will continue until further notice.

"We strongly encourage undergraduate students to return to their permanent addresses while this virtual learning environment is in place. We understand that for some number of students there will be a compelling reason to remain on campus. Campus will remain open and key services will be available. Answers to some frequently asked questions can be found here.

"If you are a member of the community with additional questions about COVID-19, you can call Georgetown University’s helpline to be connected to the appropriate university representative to answer your question."

The Georgetown University's helpline is 202-784-3510. It's available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Georgetown is one of several large schools in the DMV moving to digital instruction.

RELATED: National Cathedral closes 3 schools early for spring break due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: George Washington University going online, closing residence halls due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: University of Maryland to hold classes online following spring break, citing coronavirus fears

RELATED: Bowie State cancels in-class instruction until April 6

RELATED: American University going online due to coronavirus concerns

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.