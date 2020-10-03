WASHINGTON — Georgetown Day School officials have closed school on Tuesday because of coronavirus exposure linked to a D.C. reverend at Christ Church Georgetown.

In a letter sent to students and staff members, the school decided to close because they have community members who are closely affiliated with the church.

The school plans to conduct a deep clean and will consult with D.C. Department of Health to share updates on when they will reopen.

"GDS's risk management team has been closely monitoring the quickly evolving news about COVID-19 in our region, in particular as relates to Christ Church of Georgetown. Because we have community members who are closely affiliated with the church, we have decided to proactively close for a deep clean on Tuesday, March 10. We do not expect this to be a long-term closure. We will share an update on Tuesday afternoon once we have had a chance to consult with the DC Department of Health. Please direct any specific questions to riskresponse@gds.org. Please note that all school activities are canceled, including our admissions gathering, athletics, performing arts, and open gym and field."

A D.C. resident, identified as Rev. Timothy Cole with Christ Church Georgetown, tested positive for coronavirus, church spokesman Rob Volmer said Saturday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said he started experiencing symptoms back in late February and reported to a D.C. hospital on March 5, where he is currently being monitored and treated.

Volmer said Cole was at three services on March 1, which was attended by 550 parishioners.

The mayor announced that D.C. Health Department is recommending anyone who visited Christ Church Georgetown on either Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 through March 3 must self-quarantine for 14 days.

D.C. health officials classified exposure or close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of a person with symptoms who has tested positive for the virus. They said anyone who lived with a positive case or interacted with a positive case is also considered having been exposed.

In addition to closing the building, all school activities, including their admissions gathering, athletics, performing arts, and open gyms are canceled until further notice.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Bowser said you should call D.C. Health at 202-576-1117, or your healthcare providers.

