WASHINGTON — Rev. Timothy Cole is the D.C. resident who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. He said as much in a statement to his congregation that was released on Sunday.

Cole, who is in his late 50s, is a reverend at Christ Church Georgetown, located at 3116 O Street, Northwest, D.C.

Due to Cole being sick, Christ Church has suspended all services, meetings and other activities that have been scheduled, until further notice.

Cole has been with Christ Church since 2016. His wife and two children are also under quarantine out of precaution, according to the statement he released.

Christ Church was founded in 1817. You can learn more about its history and services here.

The announcement by Rev. Cole and Christ Church comes after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Saturday that a man in his late 50s, who lives in the District, had contracted the virus that has killed 19 people in the United States.

Bowser also confirmed one additional person who had stayed in D.C. but is now in Maryland, has the coronavirus too. Officially, two people are being counted as having the virus by DC Health.

Below is the full statement from Rev. Cole:

"As you are now aware, we have suspended all services, meetings, and other activities at Christ Church until further notice in response to a presumed positive case of Coronavirus in our community. As we said before, we did not make the decision to close our doors lightly, but out of an abundance of caution for the most vulnerable among us. There is no need to panic. Following sensible precautions provided by the CDC will go a long way toward insuring the good health of our community.

I can now confirm that I am the individual who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

First, I want to assure you that I will be OK. I am receiving excellent care and am in good spirits under the circumstances. I will remain quarantined for the next 14 days as will the rest of my family.

Many of you will want to speak by phone or email; however, at this time, rest is what I need most, and it will be difficult for me to respond. Should you have any situations requiring pastoral care, please do contact the Reverend Mother Crystal Hardin or the Reverend John McDuffie. For matters concerning operations of the church, please contact one of the Wardens, Chad Thorley or Rusty Lindner.

The obvious question at this point is what you should do. First, please read the information provided on the CDC's website, linked here. If we are given any firm advice by public health officials, we will pass it to the Christ Church community as soon as possible. In the meantime, we have been asked to let parishioners know that should you experience any symptoms, please contact your health care provider."

