WASHINGTON — With the stay-at-home orders across the DMV region, a lot of people are probably spending a lot more times on their phones, and spiraling down that social media rabbit hole.

Well, one woman from Maryland is trying to use Facebook as a way to help people through the crisis and find resources in their area.

"We're not gonna talk about death-toll alarms, fear mongering. I'm not gonna talk about conspiracy theories, only resources," Caitlyn Cobb said.

Cobb is like many other millennials. She spends a fair amount of time on social media for work and leisure.

"Everybody is on social media everybody's using Facebook more and more than they did before. Like, if they left Facebook, they're coming back to reconnect," Cobb added.

So, she decided to create a group to help people through this pandemic. It's called Coronavirus Relief Resource Group.

"We have resources on how to help them pay rent, how to pay the mortgage right now if they can't afford to; different resources, such as free internet, kids educational resources tips when working for home, prevention resources," Cobb said.

She's hoping the group is a place where people can rid themselves of worry.

"Let me just remove that anxiety and change the narrative that everybody's talking about, from complaining, from anxiety to resources," Cobb said.

During these uncertain times, we could also use a little bit of optimism.

"I hope people will find, what they're looking for," Cobb said.

