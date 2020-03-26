WASHINGTON — For many students across the DMV, it feels like the COVID-19 pandemic has placed their college plans on hold.

Jordan Kanarek with College Wise said, "It's important to start with, if I may; Students: You will still be able to go to college right."

Kanarek is using this time to help students prepare for the next chapter of their academic careers.

"There are certain things schools want from you regardless of whether or not you have an essay to SAT score under your belt, right?"

He said it’s time focus on the personal touches of your college applications.

"What they're looking for is what we call the magic pill. P.I.L.L.= Passion, initiative, individuality, love of learning and likability," Kanarek said.

He said all of these things can still be shown, despite what's taking place.

"This is where students need to find their creative edge. It's where they need to figure out, 'Am I going to be the victim of COVID-19? Or am I going to find a way to make an impact during this scary and unprecedented time?'" Kanarek added.

He also said it’s imperative students think about the essays they're going to write and should avoid certain topics.

"That's the three Ds: Death, disease and divorce. Those three Ds tend to they tend to try and pull on heartstrings, but end of the day, the admissions officer doesn't want their heartstrings, they want to get to know you. When you focus on the divorce some of your parents, we focused on disease that took a loved one. I'm not learning about you. I'm learning about that sad story," Kanarek said.

So kids, if you're sleeping in, Kanarek said, it’s best to get up on time and stick to a routine. He also suggest students begin to identify who will write their letters of recommendations and start thinking about when you'll ask them.

