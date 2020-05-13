DC requires face coverings be worn by everyone in essential businesses

Mayor Bowser has ordered face coverings need to be worn when going out to essential businesses, including grocery stores & public transit. Here's a breakdown.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday additional face-covering guidelines for D.C., mandating coverings be worn for essential business and for essential travel.

Individuals don't have to wear a mask when participating in allowable recreational activities like outdoor fitness, or when engaging in essential travel if they can maintain social distance.

Masks are still required for public transit employees and operators like those on Metro, and for those in taxi and rideshare services.

The list of places where a mask is required includes:

Grocery stores

Auto repair stores

Convenience stores

Farmers markets

Pharmacies

Takeout restaurants

Laundromats

Liquor stores

Cleaning supply stores

Home good stores

Public Transit

Parents with children ages 2 to 9 years old must do their best to make sure their kids have face coverings on in food and retail businesses.

READ: All of Mayor Bowser's extended stay-at-home order

The Mayor extended the stay-at-home order for the District until June 8, meaning many businesses and services aren't allowed to be reopen just yet.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

Grocery store trips

Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy

Travel to your essential job

Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance