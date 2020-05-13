DC requires face coverings be worn by everyone in essential businesses

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday additional face-covering guidelines for D.C., mandating coverings be worn for essential business and for essential travel.
Individuals don't have to wear a mask when participating in allowable recreational activities like outdoor fitness, or when engaging in essential travel if they can maintain social distance.
Masks are still required for public transit employees and operators like those on Metro, and for those in taxi and rideshare services.
The list of places where a mask is required includes:
- Grocery stores
- Auto repair stores
- Convenience stores
- Farmers markets
- Pharmacies
- Takeout restaurants
- Laundromats
- Liquor stores
- Cleaning supply stores
- Home good stores
- Public Transit
Parents with children ages 2 to 9 years old must do their best to make sure their kids have face coverings on in food and retail businesses.
The Mayor extended the stay-at-home order for the District until June 8, meaning many businesses and services aren't allowed to be reopen just yet.
What precautions should you take?
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:
- Grocery store trips
- Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy
- Travel to your essential job
- Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides
Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Pneumonia
If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:
- Stay home except to get medical care
- Avoid public areas, including work or school
- Avoid public transportation
- Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
- Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance
