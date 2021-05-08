Free flowers with your free shot: D.C. Mother's Day vaccine initiative

WASHINGTON — Ahead of Mother's Day, D.C.'s 11 walk-up vaccine clinics are offering a deal: free flowers and temporary tattoos along with your free shot.
The walk-up sites were launched just a week ago and no appointment is needed. Once you get your first dose, you'll make an appointment to come back for your second.
Here's where the walk-up clinics are located:
- Arena Stage | 1101 6th Street, Southwest
- Fort Stanton Recreation Center | 1812 Erie Street, Southeast
- Kenilworth Recreation Center | 4321 Ord Street, Northeast
- Lamond Recreation Center | 20 Tuckerman Street, Northeast
- Langdon Park Community Center | 2901 20th Street, Northeast
- Providence Health System | 1150 Varnum Street, Northeast
- Rosedale Recreation Center | 1701 Gales Street, Northeast
- Turkey Thicket Recreation Center | 1100 Michigan Avenue, Northeast
- University of the District of Columbia | 4200 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest
- Walter E. Washington Convention Center (GW MFA) | 801 Mount Vernon Place, Northwest
- RISE Demonstration Center | 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast
You can check wait times here.
22.3% of D.C. residents are fully vaccinated and 36.3% are partially or fully vaccinated.