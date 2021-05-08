Free flowers with your free shot: D.C. Mother's Day vaccine initiative

Here's which clinics are participating.

WASHINGTON — Ahead of Mother's Day, D.C.'s 11 walk-up vaccine clinics are offering a deal: free flowers and temporary tattoos along with your free shot.

The walk-up sites were launched just a week ago and no appointment is needed. Once you get your first dose, you'll make an appointment to come back for your second.

Here's where the walk-up clinics are located:

Arena Stage | 1101 6th Street, Southwest

Fort Stanton Recreation Center | 1812 Erie Street, Southeast

Kenilworth Recreation Center | 4321 Ord Street, Northeast

Lamond Recreation Center | 20 Tuckerman Street, Northeast

Langdon Park Community Center | 2901 20th Street, Northeast

Providence Health System | 1150 Varnum Street, Northeast

Rosedale Recreation Center | 1701 Gales Street, Northeast

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center | 1100 Michigan Avenue, Northeast

University of the District of Columbia | 4200 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Walter E. Washington Convention Center (GW MFA) | 801 Mount Vernon Place, Northwest

RISE Demonstration Center | 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

You can check wait times here.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Get mom some flowers today

By going to a vaccination site near you



🌹 https://t.co/ccbtB6Zf8t https://t.co/5ytWgBg0j4 pic.twitter.com/SQUk4yygUt — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 8, 2021