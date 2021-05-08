x
Coronavirus

Free flowers with your free shot: D.C. Mother's Day vaccine initiative

Here's which clinics are participating.

WASHINGTON — Ahead of Mother's Day, D.C.'s 11 walk-up vaccine clinics are offering a deal: free flowers and temporary tattoos along with your free shot. 

The walk-up sites were launched just a week ago and no appointment is needed. Once you get your first dose, you'll make an appointment to come back for your second.

RELATED: Kids ages 12 to 15 can pre-register for the Pfizer vaccine at Children's National Hospital in DC, Prince George's County

Here's where the walk-up clinics are located: 

  • Arena Stage | 1101 6th Street, Southwest
  • Fort Stanton Recreation Center | 1812 Erie Street, Southeast
  • Kenilworth Recreation Center | 4321 Ord Street, Northeast
  • Lamond Recreation Center | 20 Tuckerman Street, Northeast
  • Langdon Park Community Center | 2901 20th Street, Northeast
  • Providence Health System | 1150 Varnum Street, Northeast
  • Rosedale Recreation Center | 1701 Gales Street, Northeast
  • Turkey Thicket Recreation Center | 1100 Michigan Avenue, Northeast
  • University of the District of Columbia | 4200 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest
  • Walter E. Washington Convention Center (GW MFA) | 801 Mount Vernon Place, Northwest
  • RISE Demonstration Center | 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

You can check wait times here.

22.3% of D.C. residents are fully vaccinated and 36.3% are partially or fully vaccinated.

