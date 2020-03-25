D.C. families without internet access will soon have a new way to access public school class lessons: broadcast television.

WUSA9 learned the Washington Teacher's Union is set to announce Wednesday an arrangement to broadcast class lessons on WDCA-TV. The "MyNetworkTV" affiliate broadcasts on Channel 20 free over the air and is carried on D.C.-area cable packages. Details of what timeslots will be used for class lessons are still under consideration.

The idea came after DCPS teachers met Saturday and discussed the inequities of lack of access to computers and internet, according to Washington Teacher's Union President Elizabeth Davis. The union began approaching D.C.-area television stations at the suggestion of its members.

Shavon Collier started teaching her kindergartner from home Tuesday as DCPS begins distance learning.

Shavon Collier

Initial plans call for utilizing studios at Eliot-Hines Middle School for teachers to record lessons tailored to specific grades for later broadcast.

On Tuesday, DCPS also said it intended to start giving some students access to the estimated 18,000 laptops the district owns. Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said the move was intended to help offset some of the disparities in the student population, although he acknowledged that roughly 30% of students in the District do not have access to WiFi at home.

