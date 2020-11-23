Mayor Bowser announces 'Phase 2 adjustments' as COVID-19 cases increase in DC

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, the new Phase 2 restrictions will impact the limitations on gatherings, exercise classes and live entertainment in the city.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced several new COVID-19 restrictions Monday afternoon as coronavirus cases continue to increase throughout the District.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, the new Phase 2 adjustments, which impact the limitations on gatherings, exercise classes and live entertainment will include:

The limit for outdoor gatherings has been reduced from 50 to 25 people;

Indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people -- both inside homes and in public.

Restaurants will still be allowed to stay open until midnight, but alcohol sales and consumption will end at 10 p.m.

The number of people inside houses of worship will be reduced from 100 to 50 people, or down from 50% to 25% capacity -- depending on which number is lower.

All indoor group exercise classes along with all outdoor group classes with 25 or more people will be suspended.

The live entertainment pilot will be temporarily suspended.

Venues participating in the new entertainment pilot program will be contacted by Bowser's office to deal with performances that have already been booked prior to the suspension of the program.

Restaurants in the city will also be capped at 25% capacity beginning Monday, Dec. 14, which was down from the previous 50% capacity.

“We hope to help and guide Washingtonians to limit their exposure so that we can get the virus under control in our city until we get to the other side where the vaccine will be widely available,” Bowser said during the coronavirus update Monday afternoon.

Bowser is also urging residents that more testing sites and expanded hours have begun in the District, starting today.