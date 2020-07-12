DC to provide one-time $1,200 stimulus payment to some unemployment recipients

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia will be providing a one-time stimulus payment of $1,200 to unemployed residents who are eligible for and have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as of November 30, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.
The payment comes as the federal PUA program is set to expire at the end of the year. The program covers individuals who are not eligible for traditional unemployment benefits, including:
- self-employed individuals
- those seeking part-time employment
- individuals lacking sufficient work history
- independent contractors
- gig economy workers
- those who have exhausted their benefit eligibility under both traditional unemployment and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
At the federal level, Congress has remained at an impasse about a second stimulus since the CARES Act was passed in March. A sticking point for some lawmakers like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been that the current $908 billion proposal doesn't include any new stimulus payments for indivduals.
On Friday, however, President-elect Joe Biden said another round of coronavirus stimulus checks "may still be in play."
The city estimates its stimulus program could benefit up to 20,000 individuals in the District.
Assistance is also still available for restaurant, hotel, entertainment and retail business owners in D.C. through the city’s $100 million Bridge Fund. The funds may be used for general operational expenses and expenses incurred due to winterization or COVID-19 preparation.
Applications for the Restaurant Bridge Fund opened Monday and run through December 22. Hotels have been sent an invitation to apply for the Hotel Bridge Fund.