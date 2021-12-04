DC launches program to help residents impacted by pandemic with back rent/utilities. Apply here

DC residents who apply for rental assistance with STAY DC could be eligible to receive money to cover up to 12 months of back due rent and utilities.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, D.C. leaders announced rental, mortgage and utility assistance for residents through its new STAY DC program aimed at helping residents impacted by the pandemic.

Residents who apply for rental assistance through STAY DC could be eligible to receive money to cover up to 12 months of back due rent and utilities, three months forward of rent and utilities and extended housing support for up to 18 months.

A total of $350 million in rental assistance funding with go to STAY DC to address housing instability for residents, Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a news conference Monday. The program is funded by the December Congressional Appropriation Act and the American Rescue Plan.

"We encourage anyone who is struggling, to access that assistance...," said an official at a Monday news conference. "Now you don't have to wait until you are facing eviction..."

This new program joins the existing assistance programs the District launched during the public health emergency. Which include:

Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program: $1.5 million

COVID-19 Housing Assitance Program: $20 million

Housing Stabilization Grants: $ $11.5

DC Mortgage Assistance Program (DCMAP): $1 million

Emergency rental Assistance Program: $14 million

Emergency Solutions Grants: $27.7 million

Low Income House Energy Assistance Program: $16 million

"As you have seen today we have a big bucket of money to assist with rent, but we are not seeing the tenants take advantage of it," said Anita Bonds At-large Council Member when discussing the state of evictions in the city.

Bowser said people should not wait to access these funds due to the moratorium and urging residents to take advantage of the funds now.

Officials said dozens of people have already started to apply and landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants. The city is partnering with landlords to get relief to the community.