'Help is here' | Maryland and Virginia set to receive over $7 billion combined in American Rescue Plan

Counties and localities around Maryland and Virginia will receive over $7.5 billion in assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan passed on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — State and local governments in both Maryland and Virginia will receive over $7.6 billion combined as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by the House on Wednesday.

In total, $350 billion will be allocated to state and local governments around the country.

According to a report sent to WUSA from the office of Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), counties and localities around Maryland will receive $3.87 billion in funding combined.

Montgomery County will receive $203.7 million while Prince George's County will receive $176.3 million.

Staff with Representative Jennifer Wexton (D-Virginia) also sent a report detailing some of the funding in Virginia, where counties and localities will receive $3.8 billion in funding combined.

According to Wexton's report, Fairfax County will receive $222 million while Loudoun County will receive $80.2 million.

Following the bill's passage in the House on Wednesday, Montgomery County Councilman Evan Glass told WUSA 9 that federal funding was greatly needed.

"This is a game-changer for families in our community," he said. "People have been hungry. People have been unemployed. Local government and county government are the front lines of defense.”

Glass said the money heading to the area will help provide housing assistance to people in need while also helping restaurants and small businesses stay open.

"My office has been flooded with phone calls and emails and tweets with people asking for help," he said. "The money that’s coming directly to the state and to the county is going to make sure that people can stay safe and secure.”

Aside from funding for state and local governments, the massive American Rescue Plan also includes $1,400 checks being sent to individuals making up to $80,000 in income and extends the $300 weekly unemployment benefit through Labor Day.

Margaret Holmes, who lost her job as a court reporter in the DC area last year, said the assistance provided short-term relief.

"$1,400 is a shot in the arm for many people living at the poverty level," she said on Wednesday. "I’m happy it passed. I want to see what happens in September.”

Holmes has experienced the challenges of being unemployed during the pandemic firsthand after seeing benefits lapse late last year.

As a result of no steady income, she said plenty of sacrifices were being made inside her home.

"For me, it means grocery shopping once a month and some extra medications that I would be getting I’m not getting," she said. "I have to watch every expense. I have to watch my thermostat. A difference of $20 or $30 in an electricity bill can mean the difference of me eating or not eating.”

Moving forward, both Holmes and Glass said any relief at this point could make a big difference.

"The bill is necessary," Holmes said. "You will see bleeding out here on the streets if you don’t pass a bill like this.”