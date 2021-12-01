COVID Blog: Today is the worst day of the pandemic in the DMV

D.C. reported a new record high day for cases. Maryland saw its highest death count since May. More than 5,000 Virginians a day are now getting the virus.

WASHINGTON — It’s Tuesday, January 12, and today is the worst day of the pandemic in the DMV.

It’s the single-worst day of cases in D.C. – 430 new infections – since the pandemic began. It’s a day when 67 Marylanders died and an all-time high average of 3,228 were infected. In Virginia, a record high 5,148 people are being infected on average each day, and 84 more Virginians – the commonwealth’s second-highest daily toll yet – have died from the virus since I wrote Monday’s blog.

The pandemic’s toll in the DMV has literally gone off the scale, as I today had to increase the maximum values shown on my coronavirus charts. The vaccine is certainly good news, but if it has engendered in you a sense of complacency, it is not deserved.

To add insult to injury, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the even-more-contagious UK variant of the coronavirus has now been found in Anne Arundel County. Fortunately, while more likely to lead to new infections, the UK variant does not seem more likely to cause more severe sickness or to be resistant to the available vaccines.

If you’re just here for the numbers, here’s how things look today:

How are things in the DMV?

I tend to be conservative about these things, but I think it’s safe to say today we’re starting to see the effects of the largely maskless pro-Trump crowd’s presence last week in D.C. on the city’s case numbers.

Cases were already rising sharply prior to the rallies thanks to a post-holiday travel bump, but the widespread exposures that are now already baked-in cases in the city could mean Tuesday’s record high ends up being a plateau, not a spike. That is to say – don’t be surprised if case counts stay this elevated for a while to come.

In the good news department, Maryland has now administered enough doses of the vaccine to account for more than half of its health care workforce – with the same caveat as always, which is that we don’t know all of those doses *have* gone to health care workers. Still, the state has nearly 140,000 more doses to go to finish up that population, which, at its current rate of about 12,000 vaccinations a day, would mean another 12 days just to get the first shot into most health care workers.