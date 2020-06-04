WASHINGTON — A leading team of scientists say there might be a ray of hope in the fight against coronavirus in the DMV. Researchers in Washington state believe the District of Columbia has already hit its peak resource use from COVID-19 – and that the peak is only weeks away in Maryland and Virginia.

New projections released Monday by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington revised earlier estimates calling for D.C. to hit its coronavirus peak around April 15. IHME now thinks the the District actually peaked three days ago, on April 3.

The research also suggested the total number of people who die from coronavirus in D.C., once projected to be around 218, could now number about 58. As of April 6, D.C. has reported 24 deaths related to the coronavirus.

“We are acutely aware of the importance for us to get this right, because we don’t want to mislead decision makers,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, IHME's founder and director.

IHME's April 2 Projection for D.C.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's April 2 projection called for D.C. to hit its coronavirus peak by April 15.

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

IHME's Revised April 6 Projection for D.C.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation updated its projections for D.C. on April 6 to indicate it believes the city's coronavirus peak may have already occurred.

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

On Friday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she believed IHME's numbers were too rosy, and that the city’s projections were far more grim. The Mayor’s spokesperson told WUSA9's Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Flack on Monday that Bowser’s position “hasn’t changed.”

RELATED: DC estimates 93,000 will be infected with COVID-19; peak in July

But on a conference call with reporters, Dr. Murry said his team is confident in its projections. Murray said those projections are based on an increasing amount of data, both internationally and in the United States, that show the strict social distancing guidelines now in place across most of the country have helped stop the spread of the disease.

IHME has revised peak impact in Virginia from May 20 to April 20 and dropped its projected death toll there from 3,152 to 1,041.

RELATED: Here's when COVID-19 could peak in the DMV

In Maryland, the news wasn’t as good.

Although IHME moved up its projected peak there from April 28 to April 19, researchers also upped the total number of deaths expected in Maryland, from 1,766 to 2,326.

Murray didn’t address that projected uptick specifically, but he continued to hammer the point that all these estimates go out the window if federal and state leaders relax social distancing guidelines, including stay-at-home orders and closing of all schools and non-essential businesses.

“The potential for rebound is enormous if we let up on social distancing,” Murray said.

Murry said his team’s projections only hold if those strict social distancing guidelines remain in place through the end of May. IHME is working on new models of what the numbers look like if federal or state leaders open things up before that.

RELATED: DC mayor closes Wharf fish markets after patrons fail to follow social distancing guidelines

RELATED: DC Coronavirus Tracker: See how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported in each ward

RELATED: More than 1.6 million in DMV live in counties without ICU beds

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.