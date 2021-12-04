Majority of Nationals players got J&J COVID-19 vaccinations, says Davey Martinez

The Nationals are trying to get 85% of their players vaccinated after the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

WASHINGTON — Most of the Washington Nationals got vaccinated today. Manager Davey Martinez announced the news before the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The players received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the team hotel in St. Louis. This was a joint effort with Major League Baseball and the Cardinals. The plan is to get 85% of the players vaccinated.

“I’m excited that we all got it and hopefully we can move forward from there,” said Martinez.

The idea for the players to get vaccinated comes after the Nationals recent COVID-19 outbreak that saw four players test positive for the virus and put thirteen other players and a staff member on COVID-19 protocol.

A doctor from Missouri gave the shots to the players. This wasn’t mandatory for players, but the door is still open if more players chose to want to get vaccinated.

“It gave me a little bit of relief. Only time will tell. We don’t know what kind of reaction the players will get” said Martinez. “For me it’s the safest way to get through this pandemic. We got offered it and guys stepped up. It was awesome.”

Davey Martinez got his first vaccination shot two weeks ago and will get his second when the team returns to Washington DC later this week. If some of the players have side effects from the vaccine the team is prepared.

“We thought about the side effects. We also thought about the future. If anyone gets sick, we will have to deal with it then” said Martinez.

The Nationals reported that all eleven of the players that were affected by their COVID-19 outbreak are back with the team.

The team reinstated first baseman Josh Bell, infielder Josh Harrison and outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the MLB Injured List on Monday, before their game against St. Louis.

The three players missed almost two weeks of baseball while in quarantine.

"I feel like it's the atmosphere right," said Josh Bell. "I wouldn't wish that on anyone."