LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office detention deputy tested positive for COVID-19, the second confirmed case within the agency.

The deputy, who tested positive for the virus this past weekend, last worked on April 7 in a contained control room, officials said. The deputy had displayed symptoms of a low-grade fever on April 10 and called-off work to self-isolate.

As a precaution, five staff members who had limited contact with the deputy are self-quarantining. LCSO officials said he had no physical contact with any inmates and that all staff members were wearing PPE during the shift.

As of April 15, there have been no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving other staff members of inmates within the Loudoun Adult Detention Center where the deputy worked. The first confirmed case within the agency tested positive on March 30 and worked in a remote field operations unit. That person has since fully recovered, officials said.

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System on April 6 said that a system member tested positive for COVID-19.

A first responder, while on shift on April 4, had contact with a COVID-19 positive patient while transporting them. The first responder began to develop symptoms possibly consistent with the virus, so they and their crew member were immediately advised to quarantine. The first responder with symptoms was tested.

LCSO said they are working with the Virginia Department of Health and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help limit community spread and ensure the health and safety of their staff and those around them.

