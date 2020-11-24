Gov. Hogan cracking down on businesses as COVID-19 cases rise across Maryland

Two Prince George's Co. Gyms closed for COVID-19 compliance violations.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan is cracking down on businesses that don’t follow coronavirus restriction rules. He also is encouraging people to report any businesses not following protocols.

“Maryland is in the red zone in the number of cases per 100,000 and our average case rate has risen to 38.3%,” Governor Larry Hogan said.

As of Monday, Maryland has had 19 straight days of more than 1,000 positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased to more than 80%, according to the governor.

“This exponential increase in our testing capability has made it clear that there is widespread community transmission in every corner of our state.” Governor Hogan said.

Maryland is now launching COVID-19 Compliance Units around the state.

“It’s about education on how to keep businesses open safely, and to educate the public on how to stay safe,” Gov. Hogan added.

In Prince George’s County, health officials said they closed two gyms over the weekend for compliance violations--like people not wearing masks or social distancing not being enforced.

Gold’s Gym Ritchie Station was one of them. In a statement, the gym said:

“We’ve always believed in working with the county in keeping people safe from COVID-19. We at Gold’s Gym Ritchie Station, believe member safety is of the utmost importance and has been before the coronavirus pandemic began, and even more emphasis has been placed on our members safety since mandates came down from the state back in March,” Brian Griffin, the General Manager said.

Griffin stressed how he and his team have always believed in working with the county in keeping people safe from COVID-19 and look forward to reopening soon.

The county said they also closed down Bowie Sport Fit. Prince George’s County leaders said in addition to masks and social distancing concerns, patrons were seen playing indoor basketball—which is not allowed at this time. We reached out to Bowie Sport Fit for comment and have not heard back.

Gov. Hogan addressed coronavirus fatigue, especially as we grow closer to the holidays.

“Many people are struggling emotionally and financially. This is causing a great deal of stress for everyone but following the public health directives is the only way we will be able to stop this virus, keep Maryland open for business, keep our hospitals from overflowing, which is why it is absolutely critical why they must be followed,” Gov. Hogan said.