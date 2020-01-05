Contact tracing has been used for years to slow the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Medical experts say it could help with the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — While there is talk about plans to reopen in the DMV, several things must happen before it does.

One of the things is called contact tracing. It is a system normally used to contain STD outbreaks. Health experts believe it can be used for the coronavirus and to contain the deadly pandemic.

"Contact tracing has been used for years to deal with outbreaks of syphilis, gonorrhea, and even HIV," said Dr. David Harvey, head of the National Coalition of STD Directors.

Harvey said health department officials called contact tracers, or disease intervention specialists, were most recently used during an HIV outbreak in Indiana in 2013 when Vice President Mike Pence was governor.

"They got on top of the outbreak. They navigated people to testing and services and ultimately, they were successful in contain the virus," Harvey said.

Basically, contact tracing works like this: A person tests positive for the virus. Contact tracers get them to the proper healthcare treatment. Then they track everyone the infected person came into contact with to tell them, test themvand quarantine them. Then, they follow up with everyone that group came into contact with.

It sounds easier to do that in the case of a sexually transmitted disease, not a disease spread through breathing.

"Respiratory illness is a little different, but there is a similar set of skills required," Harvey said.

There are a number of ways to go about it. Google and Apple have teamed up to take the technological approach. Both tech giants are developing app to track people who have the virus, which is needed.

Still, for the other tried-and-true method, Harvey said we need to hire more contact tracers. Nationally, medical experts foresee a small army of 100,000 to 300,000 people to do the job.

"D.C. is very busy planning for this," Harvey said.

Mayor Bowser has launched a Contact Tracing Force. They’re looking to hire a team of 200 contact tracers right away. When D.C. gets to phase one of reopening, the city wants to have an additional 700.