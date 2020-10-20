National Cherry Blossom Festival cancels its 2021 parade due to coronavirus

The festival, scheduled for March 20-April 11, 2021, will still take place but with changes due to ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — The National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers announced Tuesday that the 2021 parade, scheduled for next spring, is officially canceled.

"The health and safety of our Festival staff and the attendees, sponsors, and other stakeholders remain the Festival’s top priority,” said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. “While we know the community will miss the tradition of the Parade, a striking and celebratory procession down Constitution Avenue plans to present the 2021 Festival in innovative and fun ways are already underway."

A full schedule of programming for the 2021 Festival is being developed, with more details and a special reveal of the official 2021 artwork planned for next month, event organizers said in an official release.

Festival organizers say they are working with the city, mayor’s office, the National Park Service, and other officials, partners, and stakeholders to plan and provide a variety of 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival programs that will engage the community and embrace springtime in the District.

In March, festival organizers canceled the 2020 parade -- which was scheduled for Apr. 4, 2020 -- and several other events due to the District's ongoing state of emergency amid the pandemic.