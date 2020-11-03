WASHINGTON — The National Cherry Blossom Festival postponed and canceled certain events after Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a state of emergency in D.C. Wednesday.

D.C. Health "strongly recommends" that events that host over 1,000 people to postpone and cancel their programs. The recommendation is in effect through March 31 and was sent in an advisory from Mayor Bowser's office as well as on social media.

Here are the impacted changes to the 2020 festival:

The Pink Tie Party- March 20: Postponed. However, the silent auction fundraiser will still take place online.

The Opening Ceremony - March 21: No longer being held at the Warner Theatre but potentially will be live-streamed.

The Blossom Kite Festival - March 28: Canceled.

The Tidal Basin Welcome Area: Canceled.

For more information on the event and current statuses of other vendors, click here.

Peak bloom of the blossoms is expected to happen March 21- March 24.

The annual St. Patrick Parade was originally scheduled for this Sunday, March 15 and falls into the recommended cancelation time period. Organizers with the parade committee announced the postponement in an email on Wednesday, stating concerns about the health and safety of attendants.

DC Events is following the recommendation, announcing they will suspend operations and services at the end of business on March 13 until the 31st and will be doing additional deep cleans of the arenas. The group said they will resume full operations until April 1.

There are currently seven Capitals games slated at Captial One Arena until the 31 and five Wizards home games, all of which haven't been canceled. Other events at the arena during the impacted time period include performances by Billie Eillish and the Harlem Globetrotters.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures, impacts to schools, businesses: Here's a list

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: State of emergency activated in DC, person-to-person transmission occurring

RELATED: DC schools close Monday to prepare for COVID-19

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.