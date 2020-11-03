WASHINGTON — D.C. Public Schools said Wednesday it's closing schools on Monday, March 16 to prepare for potential coronavirus impacts to the district.

Schools officials said they are shifting a planned Professional Development Day scheduled from Friday to Monday, March 16 as one component of COVID-19 emergency preparedness planning.

RELATED: Watch Live: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shares details on coronavirus in the commonwealth

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Here are details on every positive case

Here's the letter DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, Ed.D. sent to their community:

Good morning DCPS Community,



D.C. Public Schools continues to prioritize student and staff safety as the region addresses the coronavirus (COVID-19). As part of DCPS’ emergency response planning, there will be a shift in school schedules for the week of March 16. This announcement affects both teachers and students.



The scheduled Professional Development Day for teachers on Friday, March 20 will now take place on Monday, March 16.



Schools will be closed for students on Monday, March 16 , with classes resuming for the rest of the week. Students will no longer have the day off on Friday, March 20.



DC Health continues to report no widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and prevention remains our priority. However, this situation remains dynamic, and preparation is critical every day. With this in mind, DCPS is accelerating our planning timeline with teachers and school leaders to ensure that our educators are fully equipped to support distance learning as needed. As part of their Professional Development Day next week, teachers and school leaders will focus on academic contingency planning that best serves the entire DCPS school community.



Instructional contingency plans are underway that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place in the event that schools are closed for an extended period of time. We are developing resources for every level in grades PK-8 and for each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. These resources will be available both in print and online and accessible to every family.



The shift in Professional Development Day sessions from Friday to Monday is just one component of DCPS’ COVID-19 emergency preparedness planning. Please visit https://coronavirus.dc.gov/ for the latest COVID-19 information from DC Health.



Thank you for your understanding and ongoing commitment to the safety of our students, staff, and school communities. If you have any questions, please send them to ceo.info@k12.dc.gov.



In partnership,



Lewis D. Ferebee, Ed.D.

Chancellor

DC Public Schools

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.