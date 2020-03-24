WASHINGTON — The Busboys and Poets in downtown Anacostia was broken into Monday night.

Workers there told WUSA9 windows were broken at the restaurant and a cash drawer was stolen, but the drawer was empty at the time.

The restaurant's owner, Andy Shallal, was at the shop Tuesday painting a mural over the plywood that's replacing the broken glass.

Alisha Byrd, the restaurants events coordinator, said residents in the area have been showing concern.

"The outpouring of support from residents has really warmed our hearts," Byrd said in an email.

The break-in comes as restaurants, bars and other venues have been forced to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the closure of all non-essential businesses in the District on Tuesday.

Additional details about the break-in weren't immediately available. But if you know anything about what happened, you're asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

