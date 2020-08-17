Asymptomatic spread linked to hundreds of coronavirus cases in DC

Analysis of contact tracing cases in the District shows many new infections never encountered someone with symptoms.

WASHINGTON — Asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus has been a major source of infections in D.C., according to new data revealed by an analysis of the city’s contact tracing cases.

In a presentation released Monday, DC Health offered lessons learned from an analysis of 971 confirmed cases of the coronavirus between July 31 and August 13.

According to DC Health, more than half of those surveyed, 51%, said they had not come into contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 during the exposure period.

To illustrate this, DC Health offered several contact tracing case studies derived from the data, including one in which three branches of an extended family became infected with the virus after attending a birthday party together – despite none of the attendees showing symptoms until the day after the party.

The presentation also found troubling reports about large gatherings that have continued to be held in the District. Of those survey, 145 people reported attending a large event during their exposure event. More than 60% of those indicated that some part of the event occurred indoors, and the same amount said social distancing wasn’t observed during the event.

Also, of those surveyed, 102 said they have traveled during their exposure period, with air travel being far and away the most common (71%), followed by rideshare (33%).

DC Health offered a number of takeaways from the data: