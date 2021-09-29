Here's how you can help women recovering from breast cancer mastectomy surgeries

Join WUSA9 for a virtual celebration of breast cancer survivors and advocates on Oct. 29 at 8 a.m.

WASHINGTON — More than 13,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in our community this year alone, and nearly 7,500 of those diagnoses come from Virginia.Breast cancer is the second-most common form of cancer in American women, with an average risk of 13% of development in a lifetime; this means1 in 8 women will fall victim to it.

While rates of development are close to even among the different ethnic groups, much like we’ve seen through the emergence of COVID-19, breast cancer hits marginalized communities particularly hard.

As we approach October and breast cancer awareness month, WUSA9 has partnered with our local IIIB’s Foundation to share information about early detection and a way that you can comfort those going through the process of surviving breast cancer.

The IIIB’s Foundation dedicates resources to comforting women through the emotional and physical pain of mastectomy breast cancer surgery by providing Bosom Buddy Baskets filled with comfort, recovery and resource items specific for mastectomy surgery.

For every $150 donated in October, a Bosom Buddy Basket filled with comfort items will be sent to a local Breast Cancer Patient who must go through a mastectomy.

Donations can be made here: https://www.keepthecandleglowing.org/wusa9/



On Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. join Allison Seymour, Annie Yu, Michelle Logan and Tony Perkins along with Great Day Washington’s Kristen Berset and a few special guests for "Still Standing," a virtual celebration of breast cancer survivors and thrives, along with advocates. Grab your pink and come help us fill the screens!