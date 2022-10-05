'It's very empowering' | New cancer clinic helps women assess risk of developing breast cancer

Providers say the tools at the Inova Saville Cancer Screening and Prevention Center allow women to be educated about their health and benefits of early detection.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Inova Saville Cancer Screening and Prevention Center opened its doors in May of 2022. The comprehensive care facility is the first of its kind in the D.C. area, and one of only a few similar clinics in the entire country.

The center is dedicated to screening and early detection, which has been proven to save lives.

"I think a lot of people have fear about cancer in general, and I think knowledge is power," Inova Saville Cancer Screening and Prevention Center's Executive Director, Dr. Rebecca Kaltman said.

The center screens for all different types of cancer, but when it comes to breast cancer, the clinic is important, because for some women a yearly mammogram just isn't enough.

"Some women say I've been getting mammograms every year and then this lump came up. But they didn't realize their breasts were dense and we should have done another type of screening. It's very important that we don't just have a blanket one-size-fits-all approach to cancer screening," Dr. Kaltman said.

At Inova Saville, every patient gets a customized screening and prevention plan. Providers focus on breast density, genetics and your lifestyle to determine your risks as a whole.

"The average risk for a woman in her lifetime is about 12.5% of developing breast cancer. Then we have women in this moderate risk category where they have a 30 to 40% risk," Dr. Kaltman said.

For those women with a higher risk, Inova Saville offers additional screening options like an MRI, ultrasounds and genetic testing. There is even medication available that can help reduce the development of breast cancer by as much as 50%.

When it comes to the future of breast cancer, experts say the focus is not simply on how to treat it, it's about knowing your risks and preventing it in the first place.

"It's very empowering for women to know what their risk is and to have a plan going forward," Dr. Kaltman said.