Campaign U: Gen Z on the Bob Woodward-President Trump Tapes

WASHINGTON — Journalist Bob Woodward dropped a bombshell revelation about President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response.

In one of a series of audio-recorded interviews with Woodward, the President admitted he intentionally downplayed the threat of COVID-19.

In one recording President Trump says he knew the virus was highly contagious, airborne, and deadly as far back as February; but he wanted to “play it down” to minimize panic in the country.