Campaign U: Gen Z on the Bob Woodward-President Trump Tapes

WASHINGTON — Journalist Bob Woodward dropped a bombshell revelation about President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response.
In one of a series of audio-recorded interviews with Woodward, the President admitted he intentionally downplayed the threat of COVID-19.
In one recording President Trump says he knew the virus was highly contagious, airborne, and deadly as far back as February; but he wanted to “play it down” to minimize panic in the country.
The audiotapes were all the talk in American University Professor Leonard Steinhorn’s class on Thursday. Every week, WUSA9’s Bruce Johnson, sits in on the Zoom class titled, “Presidential Campaign 2020: Inside the Spin Room and the Newsroom.”