These students are passing out 'banned' books on school property to raise awareness

A Virginia bill would give parents the final say on sexually explicit material and would require schools to offer alternatives.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A group of students in Virginia is working to pass out books they fear will be banned if a bill about sexually explicit content passes in the General Assembly.

The bill gives the final say to parents on whether or not certain sexually explicit materials will be taught.

It would require districts to inform parents if there will be any such content in the curriculum and offer alternatives if requested.

Seniors at Fairfax County Public Schools, Jaya Nachnani and Matthew Savage, worry the bill will be used to target books that deal with tough issues, like race.

“It's just about freedom of speech, and being able to genuinely understand all perspectives of our history," Nachnani said.

Two of the books they worry will be targeted are Beloved and Maus, which explore slavery and the Holocaust, respectively.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has specifically mentioned Beloved in reference to the bill and a Tennessee school board recently banned Maus.

“It's censorship, plain and simple," Matthew Savage said.

The bill language specifically says "shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools."

Good Monday morning!



Today, we’re talking about a VA bill that would give parents the final say on sexually explicit content in schools.



Students @nachyomommy & @MrMattSavage fear it could lead to banning books like Beloved & Maus. Hear from them on @wusa9 at 6:30a! pic.twitter.com/OtWzbuCvu2 — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) February 28, 2022

Before it might be passed, a group that Savage volunteers with, Voters for Tomorrow, raised $5,000 to buy copies of the two books to hand out to students for free.

“Racism still exists, anti-Semitism still exists, and…we need to teach this history. And not only the history, how it still relates to the present and the work that's still to be done," Savage said.

Nachnani said the bill is actually inspiring students to read books they probably wouldn't have picked up before.

“I would have students running up to me asking me if I still had more books," she said.

They're hoping if the bill passes, they can help preserve the history in the pages of these books.

“We need to understand our past, so we can improve on the present and the future," Nachnani said.

The students are still handing out books if you want a copy.

The bill has passed the Senate, so the next step is for the GOP-controlled House to vote on it.