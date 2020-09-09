Charles County Public Schools said the assignment, handed out in a Henry E. Lackey High School English class, was 'inappropriate as a stand-alone written assignment'

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — A class assignment sent to students from a teacher at a Southern Maryland school has caused some controversy on social media.

According to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), an English teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland assigned students a project called "Say Their Names." The assignment asked students to write a list of Black people killed by police since Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

CCPS said the teacher expected students to include the names and death dates of the people who were shot. For extra credit, students were also asked to write a sentence about the circumstances that led to the person's death.

The post made its way to a popular Charles County Facebook group named "Charles County Matters Established 2015." Some people in the group said they felt the post was inappropriate because it could trigger students with anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder. Others said they felt the assignment would stir discussion about an important topic in American society.

In a statement, CCPS said it was made aware of the social media post on Wednesday morning, and they released the following statement later in the day:

"We have reviewed the teacher's assignment that was sent through email to students and has since been posted on social media. A topic such as the one raised in this assignment is inappropriate as a stand-alone written assignment. The teacher presented the assignment without background, lesson plans or in-class discussion guided by a teacher. Social justice topics are a meaningful way to engage students in the curriculum. Charles County Public Schools uses the curriculum to guide the discussion of social justice topics. Teachers write and review lesson plans with fellow educators and content specialists based on the Maryland standards. Teachers also receive training on how to engage students in discussions about current events that might involve sensitive issues."

The school district went on to say its teachers are expected to infuse social justice into social studies classes and use the curriculum to guide discussion and lessons.

"We encourage thoughtful discussion of current events and expect teachers to approach these lessons with sensitivity for all viewpoints," the statement read.

Charles County Public Schools did not release the name of the teacher responsible for sending out the assignment. The school district's statement also did not detail if the school district would punish the teacher in any way.