Howard has a new university president

Dr. Ben Vinson had previously worked at George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University.

WASHINGTON — Howard University has appointed a new president. Dr. Ben Vinson is returning to D.C. in September to succeed Wayne A. I. Frederick as the HBCU's 18th president.

Vinson, who previously served in senior leadership roles at George Washington and Johns Hopkins universities, is described as an accomplished higher education leader and historian of the African diaspora with a focus on Blacks in Latin America. He was most recently with Case Western Reserve University, s as the provost and executive vice president.

The Howard University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint 52-year-old Vinson, 52, as university president effective Sept. 1, 2023.

“The opportunity to lead Howard at this historic juncture represents the honor of a lifetime," Vinson said. "Howard’s incredible legacy, its remarkable trajectory, combined with the fine talent of its faculty and staff, situate Howard at the uppermost echelons of higher education,” said Vinson

Frederick has held the role since 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Vinson to our community and are confident in his ability to lead our beloved Howard University,” said Laurence C. Morse, PhD (B.A. ’73), chaimanr of the Board. "Both his academic research and the initiatives he’s championed as a higher education leader have demonstrated his commitment to elevating the diversity of experiences of people of the African diaspora – a commitment that aligns well with Howard University’s mission and vision."

Morse went on to say that under Vinson's leadership, the board hoped to see Howard "strengthen its storied legacy."

"We believe that the University will only strengthen its storied legacy by continuing to embrace and serve our community; being a powerful thought leader on issues of global significance; and engaging in scholarship and practice that puts the voices and experiences of Howard students, faculty, staff, and alumni at the center," Morse said. "Building on our strategic plan, which has guided the University’s current momentum, I believe Dr. Vinson will take Howard University to new heights. On behalf of the Howard community, I would like to extend a sincere welcome to Ben, his wife Yolanda, and their three children.”

Vinson was appointed after a comprehensive 12-month search by a committee comprised of faculty, staff, alumni, students, and current and former trustees. The entire Howard community was also offered the opportunity to participate in this process through a series of listening sessions conducted throughout 2022, as well as an open invitation to provide feedback, suggestions, and questions related to the search, including recommending potential candidates.

"Combined with the uniquely transformational power of a Howard education, the students, faculty, staff, and alumni constitute a positive force of change in our society," Vinson said. "Our world needs Howard at maximum strength. I look forward to returning to the DMV, which I consider home, and working with the broader campus community to fortify Howard and help build upon its incredible tradition of delivering excellence, truth, and service to greater humanity.”

Frederick will retire from the position by June 2024 to help ensure a "smooth transition" between administrations.