Frederick County middle school students posted racist threats against Black classmates, investigators say

Frederick County Public Schools says that while there was not an immediate physical threat at Middletown Middle School, harm was done from hate speech.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is investigating threats made against Black students who attend Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland.

In a statement, the FSCO said its deputies and school resource officers responded around 9 a.m. Wednesday to reports of threats posted on Instagram and Snapchat directed "specifically" against Black students at Middletown Middle School.

According to the sheriff's office, photos circulated throughout the day and into the evening showing students holding weapons. The posts included "racist remarks," FSCO said.

Deputies worked with school administrators to identify "multiple suspects" in connection to the photos.

The school was not evacuated nor put on lockdown during the day because investigators determined there was "no imminent threat of physical harm."

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) released a statement about the investigation that said the middle school "recognize[s] the harm done by the hateful speech directed toward Black students."

"It is unacceptable and will be fully investigated with appropriate school discipline and criminal implications," the FCPS statement says. "We know that due to the nature of this threat, students and their families may not feel safe."

FCPS says a support team was sent Wednesday afternoon to Middletown to provide social and emotional help to students and staff. The school district said it has "no tolerance for discriminatory language and hate speech."

"We take any potential threat to school safety and hate speech, even rumors and offhand comments, seriously," the statement says. "The physical, social and emotional safety of all members of the FCPS community is our most important responsibility."

According to FSCO, a criminal investigation into the matter is ongoing. Investigators have interviewed students, parents, guardians and have searched bedrooms for firearms.

Investigators determined after review that several of the firearms pictured in the photos are fake. However, it is unclear how many firearms were in photos specifically and the sheriff's office did not say if any of the firearms were confirmed to be real.

Students provided their cell phones to investigators at the request of deputies. The deputies "forensically downloaded the phones" and the contents are under investigation.

Deputies say the racist photos were taken by someone in January and February and only later shared the photos to social media.

The FSCO said it is working with Frederick County's State's Attorney's Office Juvenile Division.

Lt. Jason Deater, the SRO commander for FCSO, said in a statement, "We are asking if any student received one of the photos from one of the students pictured in the photo to contact FCSO SRO Deputy 1st Class Andy Smothers at 301-600-7138 or ASmothers@frederickcountymd.gov ."

“We are not releasing the juvenile’s names who are involved but can confirm if someone comes forward stating they received the photo," Deater said. "“We understand that people shared the photos numerous times and a photo(s) received from a person not directly involved does not need to be reported."

It is unclear how many racist photos circulated on social media and how many students were pictured.

As the investigation is ongoing, FCPS may also consider disciplinary actions against students involved. FCSO said charges will be forthcoming against students if investigators determine any acts violate criminal law.