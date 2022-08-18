Will Fairfax Co. schools have enough teachers for the school year? The district says yes, but parents are worried

FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid says the district is 99% staffed.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Students in Fairfax County head back to class on Monday. The question on many parents' minds is will there be enough teachers? Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid says after a summer of shortages, they are now 99% staffed.

Parent Anne Doe says she understands what FCPS is facing.

"I understand that the school system is facing a challenge. There's a shortage of teachers because of COVID, and because of the stress of the last couple of years."

Doe's two kids are entering second and fourth grades, and she was once a student in Fairfax County herself.

"I went through the whole school system from kindergarten all the way through high school. It's a great school system, but I do understand the funding challenges in the last five, 10 years, as well as COVID impacting teachers wanting to stay," Doe said.

After a summer of shortages and job fairs across the D.C. region, Fairfax County sent an email to parents saying they are nearly fully staffed.

But a look at Fairfax County openings still shows a lot. By our count, more than 350.

The county says that where they still have vacancies, central office staff with teacher licenses will be asked to cover until a permanent teacher has been hired.

"The superintendent is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach," said Leslie Houston, president of the Fairfax Education Association. "I would absolutely assume that it's a last resort because they're doing everything they can to ensure that every student has a teacher -- a certified teacher -- in front of them."

Right now there are no district-wide plans to combine classes and class sizes remain at state standards. That's a good thing for parents and teachers.

For Doe, she knows that everyone is doing the best they can for kids.

"I think the county is doing what they can to fill that gap vs doubling up," she said.