Fairfax County Public Schools will require masks for all students, teachers, staff this fall

In a letter to parents, Fairfax County Public Schools said they will start the school year with universal masking.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools will require masks to be worn at all times by students and staff indoors and on school buses to begin the 2021-22 school year, the school district announced Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, the school district announced that masks will be required for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. Fairfax County Public Schools is returning to in-person learning five days a week this fall.

"Masks will be worn at all times by both staff and students indoors and on school buses, but are not required when eating or when outside during recess, PE, or other activities. Universal masking is a critical factor in ensuring all students can return to our buildings, especially when social distancing is not possible and not all our students are eligible yet for vaccinations," FCPS said in its letter to parents.

The move follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

FCPS also encouraged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated if they have not yet received their vaccine against the COVID-19 virus.

Other school districts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have followed suit when it comes to universal masking in school.

The news comes as the CDC reversed course on mask wearing, now recommending that people in certain areas should wear masks indoors even if they have been vaccinated against the virus. The CDC expressed concern about the evolving coronavirus and the Delta variant.