Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'

Spotsylvania's school board offered Taylor $245,000 a year to serve as superintendent with no professional education experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night.

The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education.

After a nearly six-hour special session, in a four to three vote, the board approved an offer of $245,000 plus moving expenses and a provision that guarantees more than three years of pay even if he is fired.

"I never in a million years really thought that they would actually consider my dad to be superintendent," said Jael Taylor who is Mark Taylor's daughter.

On Friday, Jael sent a letter to the board telling them why she believes her father is not fit for the job if the quality of her homeschooling is any indication of his expertise in education.

"For many, many years there was very little to do with any kind of textbook learning. And still to this day, I still feel like there are a lot of holes in my education," Jael Taylor said.

But that's not her only concern. There are allegations Taylor has made or shared social media posts that are disparaging to the LGBTQ community and racist.

Mark Taylor has said his account was hacked.

His daughter says she doesn't know if he posted the comments, but says she's heard things like that in her parents' home before.

Asked if it would surprise her if the posts were from her father she said, "Not at all."

"I do feel like any parent who is putting their kid in this school system really should know where exactly my dad's background is," Jael Taylor said of her father with whom she says she hasn't spoken in about two years.

Friday the board only approved the offer to Taylor. His hiring is not yet official.

As for Mr. Taylor and Mr. Twigg - the board chair who has admitted he is friends with Taylor - so far WUSA9's attempts to get any comment have been unsuccessful.